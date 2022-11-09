US Markets
RCI

Canada's Rogers revenue beats on customer addition, higher roaming charges

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

November 09, 2022 — 07:23 am EST

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Adds background, net income

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO, RCI.N on Wednesday beat quarterly revenue expectations as the Canadian wireless giant benefited from higher roaming charges due to a rebound in international travel and customers opting for pricier plans.

The carrier added 164,000 monthly bill paying wireless subscribers in the third quarter as its efforts to expand 5G coverage helped attract more customers.

The Toronto Blue Jays owner has also seen a recovery in its media business, thanks to higher ad sales on its networks and the return of live sporting events.

The company's total revenue rose to C$3.74 billion ($2.78 billion)in the third quarter compared to C$3.67 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting a revenue of C$3.73 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Net income fell to C$371 million, or 71 Canadian cents per share, from C$490 million, or 94 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The company incurred a C$150 million charge in customer credits during the quarter due to a massive network outage in July.

($1 = 1.3436 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RCI

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter