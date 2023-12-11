News & Insights

Canada's Rogers offloads Cogeco stake for $611 mln to CDPQ

December 11, 2023 — 06:21 pm EST

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat for Reuters ->

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications RCIb.TO announced on Monday it has sold all of its shares in Cogeco CGO.TO and Cogeco Communications CCA.TO to Canada's second-largest pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) in a private deal for C$829 million ($610.68 million).

Sale proceeds of Cogeco are in addition to the previously announced divestiture of C$1 billion in non-core assets, predominantly real estate, that is expected to be completed in 2024, according to a statement.

Cogeco will then purchase from CDPQ all of the its shares previously held by Rogers, for an aggregate price of C$280 million.

CDPQ will become an anchor investor in Cogeco Communications, as part of the sale.

($1 = 1.3575 Canadian dollars)

