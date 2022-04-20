Canada's Rogers Communications posts 4% rise in quarterly revenue

Adds net income, industry background

April 20 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO posted a 4% rise in first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, helped by steady demand for its wireless and internet services.

The telecom operator has gained from the expansion of its 5G infrastructure to more local communities.

Meanwhile, the company's wireless segment faces intense competition from companies including Telus Communications T.TO and BCE Inc BCE.TO, as carriers use attractive pricing offers to bring in more subscribers.

The company's total revenue rose to C$3.62 billion ($2.89 billion) in the quarter ended March 31, compared with analysts' average estimates of C$3.63 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to C$392 million, or 77 Canadian cents per share, from C$361 million, or 70 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.25 Canadian dollars)

