Canada's Rogers Communications beats quarterly revenue estimates

April 21 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO on Wednesday reported first-quarter revenue that trumped analysts' estimates, as more live sports on television helped boost the Canadian telecom operator's advertisement sales.

The company's total revenue rose to C$3.49 billion ($2.77 billion) in the quarter, compared with analysts' average estimates of C$3.35 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The results come as Rogers is looking to shake up the Canadian telecoms industry with a C$20 billion bid for Shaw Communications Inc SJRb.TO.

($1 = 1.2593 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

