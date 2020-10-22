Canada's Rogers Communications beats quarterly revenue estimates
Oct 22 (Reuters) - Canada's Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO beat estimates for third-quarter revenue on Thursday, as it added more subscribers for its wireless postpaid services.
The telecom operator's revenue fell to C$3.67 billion ($2.79 billion) from C$3.75 billion a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of C$3.34 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
($1 = 1.3138 Canadian dollars)
