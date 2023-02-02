Canada's Rogers beats quarterly revenue estimates

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Canadian telecom operator Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO, RCI.N beat revenue estimates for fourth quarter on Thursday, boosted by strength in its wireless and media businesses.

Total revenue increased 6% to C$4.17 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31, inching past analysts' average estimate of C$4.15 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 1.3279 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

