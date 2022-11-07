US Markets
Canada's Ritchie Bros to buy IAA in $7.3 bln deal

November 07, 2022 — 06:49 am EST

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Canadian equipment marketplace Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc RBA.TO said on Monday it would buy IAA Inc IAA.N in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $7.3 billion including debt.

The purchase price of $46.88 per share represents a premium of about 19% to the closing share price of IAA common stock on Nov. 4.

Under the terms of the deal, IAA stockholders will get $10 in cash and 0.5804 shares of Ritchie Bros common stock for each IAA share held, the companies said.

Ritchie Bros stockholders will own about 59% of the combined company once the deal closes.

