Canada's Ritchie Bros to buy IAA in $7.3 bln deal

Adds deal details

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Canadian equipment marketplace Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc RBA.TO said on Monday it would buy IAA Inc IAA.N in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $7.3 billion including debt.

The purchase price of $46.88 per share represents a premium of about 19% to the closing share price of IAA common stock on Nov. 4.

Under the terms of the deal, IAA stockholders will get $10 in cash and 0.5804 shares of Ritchie Bros common stock for each IAA share held, the companies said.

Ritchie Bros stockholders will own about 59% of the combined company once the deal closes.

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Abhijith.G@thomsonreuters.com; +91-9019785574;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.