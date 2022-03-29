US Markets

Canada's releases Emissions Reduction Plan mapping out path to 2030 climate targets

Credit: REUTERS/PATRICK DOYLE

Canada on Tuesday released a detailed plan on how it will reach its 2030 climate target, and set an interim goal of cutting planet-warming carbon emissions 20% below 2005 levels by 2026.

The Emissions Reduction Plan, introduced by federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, lays out targets for each sector of the Canadian economy and is the most granular roadmap yet of how Canada expects to meet its international climate commitments.

