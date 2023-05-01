News & Insights

Canada's regulator seeks information on RBC's $13.5 bln takeover of HSBC unit

Credit: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

May 01, 2023 — 05:54 pm EDT

Written by Mehnaz Yasmin for Reuters ->

May 1 (Reuters) - Canada's Competition Bureau on Monday sought information about Royal Bank of Canada's RY.TO $13.5 billion takeover of HSBC's HSBA.L Canada business.

The deal is the biggest acquisition for RBC. The last time a deal of this size was attempted in the country was in the early 1990s, when RBC wanted to acquire rival Bank of Montreal BMO.TO but was blocked by regulators from doing so.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

US Markets
Stocks mentioned

RY
BMO

