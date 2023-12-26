Canada's Real Estate in Flux: Royal Property Management Addresses the Affordability Crisis

In 2023, Canada's real estate market has been shaped by higher interest rates and a growing affordability crisis. Despite the Bank of Canada pausing rate hikes in September and October, the last 16 months have significantly increased from 0.25% to 5%. This steep rise in borrowing costs has led to a stagnation in sales across most provinces.

Affordability continues to take a hit as we approach the year's end. After three-quarters of improvement, the fourth quarter saw a downturn, erasing two-thirds of the gains previously made. As the National Bank of Canada reported in its Housing Affordability Monitor, this downturn was largely due to a 4.6% increase in home prices.

The broader economic context also remained challenging. The economy narrowly avoided a technical recession after an unexpected 1.1% contraction, thanks to a revised second-quarter GDP, changing from a 0.2% decrease to a 1.4% increase.

Rentals.ca reported a 9.9% annual rent growth in October, highlighting how landlords pass on housing costs to their tenants. Consequently, the government and the private sector have been compelled to respond.

In its 2023 Fall Economic Statement, the Government of Canada announced its Housing Action Plan, detailing measures and policies to address the challenges in Canada’s real estate sector. A key policy change is the removal of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on new purpose-built rental housing projects starting construction between September 2023 and the end of 2030.

The plan also highlighted a significant increase in federal investment in housing, which has grown by $9 billion since 2013-2014. Central to the plan is the emphasis on collaboration between various levels of government and stakeholders, including builders, financiers, and community housing providers.

Several initiatives in the plan aim to boost construction, including a $4 billion fund to remove zoning barriers, a $25 billion low-cost financing initiative for building rental homes, and over $13 billion for new affordable housing and repairs, in addition to the $15 billion loan funding for the Apartment Construction Loan Program.

While some effects of these initiatives may be seen by the end of 2024, the plan's overall goal is to address Canada’s affordability crisis over a more extended period. In the interim, tenants and renters are tasked with finding ways to navigate this challenging period.

Nathan Levinson, Founder and President of Royal York Property Management, remarks, “Housing affordability is at an all-time low across Canada due to high borrowing costs, leading first-time home buyers to delay real estate transactions. This, coupled with record levels of immigration, has led to a surge in rental prices, creating outsized opportunities for fairly priced, well-maintained rental properties.”

Property Management companies can be beneficial because they work with tenants struggling to meet rental obligations, offering flexible payment schedules and financing options to prevent defaults. They can also provide a rental guarantee program to landlords, ensuring consistent cash flow for tenants during financial distress. These programs cover unexpected expenses, including maintenance, renovation, and legal and eviction procedures. In such cases, the company collaborates with landlords to mitigate costs while ensuring properties are rentable as quickly as possible to minimize potential losses.

“It is important when researching property management companies that you look to see if they ensure that any evictions conducted are guided by the commitment to safeguard the interest of all stakeholders, landlords, and tenants, ensuring a fair and humane approach," said Levinson.

This strategy prevents tenants from finding new housing and reduces the likelihood of rent defaults, evictions, and vacancies. Looking ahead to 2024, the outlook remains cautiously optimistic. The performance of Canada’s economy, closely tied to that of the United States, its primary trade partner, will be pivotal. With comprehensive government measures and the private sector's willingness to help, there is hope that the real estate sector will begin its journey towards recovery and stabilization.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc. and Nasdaq® is a registered trademark of Nasdaq, Inc. The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies or Nasdaq proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED. © 2023. Nasdaq, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.