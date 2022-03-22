Canada's Quebec to hand out C$500 payments, forecasts C$6.5 bln deficit

QUEBEC CITY, March 22 (Reuters) - Canada's Quebec on Tuesday announced payments of C$500 each to residents to counter the rising cost of living ahead of a fall election and said it sees a C$6.5 billion ($5.2 billion) budget deficit for fiscal 2022/23.

The mostly French speaking province is spending C$3.2 billion on one time payments for 6.4 million residents earning C$100,000 or less in annual income, with inflation expected to surge this year in-part fueled by Russian's invasion of Ukraine.

($1 = 1.2568 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Quebec City Editing by Chris Reese)

