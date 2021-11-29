Canada's Quebec said province discovers first case of new COVID-19 variant

MONTREAL, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Quebec has discovered its first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, the Canadian province's health minister said on Monday, bringing Canada's total number of cases to three.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé also told reporters at a briefing that 115 travelers coming from countries impacted by the new variant, primarily South Africa, were called and asked to take a new PCR test for COVID-19.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal)

((Allison.Lampert@thomsonreuters.com; 514-796-4212; Reuters Messaging: allison.lampert.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.