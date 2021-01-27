Canada's Quebec retreats on homeless curfew requirement after court order

By comparison, the province of Ontario exempted the homeless from a stay-at-home order put in place earlier this month, while France has said the country's poorest citizens would not be penalized by its curfew.

Quebec Premier François Legault opposed changing the rule, arguing residents could pretend to be homeless, while arguing that adequate shelter would be available.

The pandemic has taken a toll on Canada's vulnerable and unhoused. A January study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal found that Ontario residents with a recent history of homelessness were more likely to test positive for coronavirus, and over five times more likely to die within 21 days of a positive test.

Quebec Superior Court Judge Chantal Masse on Thursday granted an injunction suspending the curfew's application to the homeless, arguing that their "lives, security and health were being put in danger."

Donald Tremblay, director of the Mobile Legal Clinic which spearheaded the court action, said, "It's about time" the government backed off.

"It was completely absurd not to exempt the homeless," he said by phone.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and Anna Mehler Paperny in Toronto. Additional reporting by Richard Lough in Paris)

((Allison.Lampert@thomsonreuters.com; 514-796-4212; Reuters Messaging: allison.lampert.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.