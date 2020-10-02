Canada's Quebec reports more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases

MONTREAL, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Canada's Quebec province reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a resurgence of infections despite recent measures aimed at limiting social gatherings blamed for the pick up among residents under the age of 30.

Quebec, the country's hardest-hit province for coronavirus,

introduced new restrictions in hotspot regions like Montreal, such as closing bars and restaurant dine-in service for 28 days, as it wrestles with a second wave of the pandemic.

On Friday, the province reported 1,052 new cases and seven new deaths. Canada reported 160,535 total cases on Thursday, an increase of 1,777 on the day, and 22 new deaths, taking the total fatalities from the pandemic to 9,319 deaths, latest federal government data showed.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by David Gregorio)

