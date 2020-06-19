US Markets

Canada's Quebec forecasts record C$14.9 bln deficit in fiscal 2020-21 due to COVID-19

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HYUNGWON KANG

Canada's Quebec will post a record C$14.9 billion ($11 billion)deficit during fiscal 2020-2021, as the province spent more to fight the coronavirus pandemic and while facing a 9% decrease in own-source revenues, Finance Minister Eric Girard said on Friday.

MONTREAL, June 19 (Reuters) - Canada's Quebec will post a record C$14.9 billion ($11 billion)deficit during fiscal 2020-2021, as the province spent more to fight the coronavirus pandemic and while facing a 9% decrease in own-source revenues, Finance Minister Eric Girard said on Friday.

Quebec, the country's hardest hit province by the pandemic, spent more than C$6.6 billion on financial support to mitigate the impact of coronavirus and expects an estimated decrease of C$8.5 billion in own-source revenues during fiscal 2020-2021.

The fiscal year runs from April to March.

Quebec's real GDP is projected to contract by 6.5% in calendar 2020, compared with the March budget, which banked on growth of 2%.

($1 = 1.3569 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Allison Lampert Editing by Denny Thomas and Chizu Nomiyama) ((Allison.Lampert@thomsonreuters.com; 514-796-4212; Reuters Messaging: allison.lampert.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CANADA QUEBEC/BUDGET (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular