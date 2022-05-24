US Markets

Canada's Quebec detects 15 confirmed cases of monkeypox

Contributor
Ismail Shakil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The Canadian province of Quebec had confirmed 15 cases of monkeypox as of Monday, the provincial health department said on Tuesday.

May 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Quebec had confirmed 15 cases of monkeypox as of Monday, the provincial health department said on Tuesday.

Nearly 20 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, with more than 100 confirmed or suspected infections mostly in Europe.

Canada confirmed two infections last week.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa Editing by Chris Reese)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com; ; Tweet @ismail___s;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular