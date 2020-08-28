US Markets

Canada's Q2 annualized growth falls record 38.7%

Julie Gordon Reuters
Canada's second quarter annualized growth sank by a record 38.7% as businesses and stores were shuttered during the quarter to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

June real GDP rose by 6.5%, offsetting some of the March and April declines, but economic activity still remains below pre-pandemic levels.

