News & Insights

US Markets

Canada's Postmedia Network confirms merger talks with Nordstar Capital

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

June 27, 2023 — 06:22 pm EDT

Written by Khushi Mandowara for Reuters ->

June 27 (Reuters) - Postmedia Network Canada Corp PNCa.TO on Tuesday confirmed it was in a non-binding discussion with Nordstar Capital for a potential merger with some operational assets of the Toronto Star and the Metroland newspapers.

The merger will help to significantly reduce overall debt and to grow a strong national editorial infrastructure, the company said.

Nordstar Capital LP will have a 50% voting interest and 44% economic interest in the merged entity, which is yet to be named, while Postmedia shareholders will hold the rest.

Jordan Bitove, owner of Nordstar, will be the chairman of the combined entity and Andrew MacLeod, CEO of Postmedia, the CEO.

The Toronto Star will maintain its editorial independence through the incorporation of a new company, Toronto Star Inc, the company said.

Nordstar would retain a 65% interest in Toronto Star Inc, and Bitove would remain publisher of the Toronto Star.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Khushi.Mandowara@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.