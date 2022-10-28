US Markets

Canada's PM Justin Trudeau says clear plan of action needed for Haiti

Contributors
Steve Scherer Reuters
Rod Nickel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday said there needed to be a clear plan of action before any mission to help Haiti goes forward, a day after his government sent a delegation there to assess the humanitarian and security crisis.

WINNIPEG, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday said there needed to be a clear plan of action before any mission to help Haiti goes forward, a day after his government sent a delegation there to assess the humanitarian and security crisis.

"I'm so pleased that there is such an interest by the Caribbean countries to be part of any solution," Trudeau told reporters in Winnipeg. "But, of course, before we establish any sort of mission, we need to see a clear plan of action."

When asked, neither Trudeau nor his defense minister, who was also at the press conference, responded as to whether Canada would be willing to deploy its armed forces as security in a Haiti mission.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer in Ottawa and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; writing by Steve Scherer; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7889;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular