Canada's Pembina Pipeline to buy rival Inter Pipeline in C$8.3 bln deal

June 1 (Reuters) - Canada's Pembina Pipeline Corp PPL.TO said on Tuesday it would buy rival Inter Pipeline Ltd IPL.TO in an all-stock deal, valuing it at about C$8.3 billion to create one of Canada's top energy infrastructure companies.

The deal comes nearly four months after Inter Pipeline launched a strategic review as it fended off a C$7.1 billion hostile takeover from investment firm Brookfield Infrastructure Partners BIP.N.

Pembina's offer of C$19.45 per share represents a 10.8% premium to Inter Pipeline's Monday close.

The companies said they expect near-term cost savings due to the deal of C$150 to C$200 million annually.

