Canada's Pembina Pipeline to buy rival Inter Pipeline in C$8.3 bln deal

June 1 (Reuters) - Canada's Pembina Pipeline Corp PPL.TO said on Tuesday it would buy rival Inter Pipeline Ltd IPL.TO in an all-stock deal that values Inter Pipeline at about C$8.3 billion.

