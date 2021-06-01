US Markets
Canada's Pembina Pipeline to buy rival Inter Pipeline in C$8.3 bln deal

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

June 1 (Reuters) - Canada's Pembina Pipeline Corp PPL.TO said on Tuesday it would buy rival Inter Pipeline Ltd IPL.TO in an all-stock deal that values Inter Pipeline at about C$8.3 billion.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

