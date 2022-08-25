Canada's OpenText to buy software firm Micro Focus in $6 bln deal

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Canadian information management firm OpenText OTEX.TO, OTEX.O said on Thursday it would acquire British software firm Micro Focus International Plc MCRO.L in a $6-billion deal, including debt.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.