Canada's OpenText to buy software firm Micro Focus in $6 bln deal

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Canadian information management firm OpenText OTEX.TO, OTEX.O said on Thursday it would acquire British software firm Micro Focus International Plc MCRO.L in a $6-billion deal, including debt.

