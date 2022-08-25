Canada's OpenText to buy British software firm Micro Focus in $6 bln deal

Adds details on the deal, shares

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Canadian software company OpenText OTEX.TO, OTEX.O said on Thursday it would acquire Britian's Micro Focus International Plc MCRO.L in a deal valued at $6 billion, including debt, in a push to expand its enterprise information management business.

OpenText will pay 532 pence ($6.30) in cash for each Micro Focus share and the deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.

Micro Focus helps customers maintain and integrate legacy IT technology, a business it has grown by acquiring legacy technology such as mainframe computer software used by banks, retailers and airlines.

Waterloo-based OpenText, one of Canada's largest software makers, said it expects cost synergies of $400 million after the deal closes.

The company's U.S-listed shares were down 1% in after-hours trading on Thursday.

($1 = 0.8448 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Arun Koyyur)

