Canada's Ontario to lift COVID-related capacity limits on restaurants, bars from Thursday

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Canada's Ontario province said Monday it would this week remove pandemic-related capacity limits on many businesses, including restaurants, bars and casinos, with a plan to remove proof of vaccination requirements in the province from March 1.

"Given how well Ontario has done in the Omicron wave we are able to fast track our reopening plan," Ontario Premier Doug Ford said.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and Steve Scherer in Ottawa)

