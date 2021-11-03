Canada's Ontario to expand eligibility for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccine

Adds details, background

OTTAWA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The major Canadian province of Ontario said on Wednesday it was expanding eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots to those over 70 as well as health care workers and some essential care givers.

Authorities in Ontario, the most populous of the 10 provinces, said they gradually planned to make booster shots available to all 14.6 million inhabitants "over time" but gave no details.

The move announced on Wednesday means 2.75 million new people will be eligible for booster shots as of Nov 6, in addition to the 250,000 individuals already able to apply for a third dose.

Others who can now get a third shot are members of indigenous groups and those who completed a series of a viral vector vaccine such as ones produced by AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa and Shakil Ismail in Bengaluru, Editing by William Maclean)

