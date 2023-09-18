News & Insights

US Markets
KKR

Canada's Ontario Teachers' fund buys KKR's stake in Australia's GreenCollar

September 18, 2023 — 03:13 am EDT

Written by Ayushman Ojha for Reuters ->

Adds transaction details, CEO comment, background

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Canada's Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan said on Monday it acquired stakes held by KKR & Co KKR.N and other shareholders in GreenCollar, making it the majority stakeholder in the Australian environmental markets platform.

Ontario Teachers', Canadia's third-largest pension fund, first invested in GreenCollar in March 2022.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. KKR declined to provide further details, while the other parties did not immediately respond to a Reuters email for comment.

Founded in 2011, GreenCollar is an environmental markets investor that works with landowners and managers in Australia to develop projects that create commercial opportunities by generating environmental credits.

"We look forward to our deepening relationship and collaboration with Ontario Teachers' and tapping into their knowledge and expertise in the natural resources sector," James Schultz, the CEO and co-founder of GreenCollar, said in a joint statement.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023 subject to regulatory approvals, the statement said.

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Ayushman.Ojha@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KKR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.