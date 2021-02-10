US Markets

Canada's Ontario raises pandemic-related spending; sticks to record deficit forecast

Contributor
Fergal Smith Reuters
Published

Ontario, Canada's most populous province, said on Wednesday it would increase spending on hospitals and small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, as it maintained its forecast for a record budget deficit in the current fiscal year.

Adds details on fiscal update

TORONTO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Ontario, Canada's most populous province, said on Wednesday it would increase spending on hospitals and small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, as it maintained its forecast for a record budget deficit in the current fiscal year.

The province, which is Canada's economic engine, forecast a budget deficit of C$38.5 billion ($30.3 billion) for the 2020-21 fiscal year, which ends in March, matching its forecast in last November's budget, a fiscal update showed.

Funding for pandemic-related measures was raised by C$2.6 billion for the current fiscal year, including C$1.4 billion in grants for small businesses. Total spending was projected to rise about C$25 billion in 2020-21 to C$177.2 billion.

"Our priority remains protecting lives and livelihoods and defeating this virus," Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy said in a news release.

Ontario cut its growth forecast for 2021 to 4.5% from the 4.9% projected in November. For 2020, the economic decline was seen at 5.9% rather than 6.5%.

On Monday, the province said it would extend a stay-at-home order for Toronto, the largest Canadian city, and nearby suburbs by two weeks as it contends with a second wave of the pandemic.

Ontario added C$2.1 billion to a contingency fund, while drawing down its reserve for the nearly completed fiscal year by C$2 billion to C$500 million.

Net-debt-to-GDP is forecast at 47.1% in 2020-21, up 0.1 percentage points from the November forecast.

The province, which is one of the world's largest sub-sovereign borrowers, has issued C$55.2 billion of debt to-date in the current fiscal year, completing its long-term borrowing program.

The yield on Ontario's 10-year bond was 1.518% on Wednesday, up less than 1 basis point, in line with the move in Canada's 10-year bond.

($1 = 1.2699 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Paul Simao)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More