US Markets

Canada's Ontario province to present 2021 budget on March 24

Contributor
Fergal Smith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Ontario, Canada's most populous province, said on Thursday it would present its budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year on March 24.

TORONTO, March 11 (Reuters) - Ontario, Canada's most populous province, said on Thursday it would present its budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year on March 24.

The budget will support the province's vaccine distribution plan, along with providing additional resources for the health care sector and initiatives to protect the economic well-being of families, workers and employers, according to a news release. The fiscal year begins in April.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular