Canada's Ontario province to present 2021 budget on March 24

TORONTO, March 11 (Reuters) - Ontario, Canada's most populous province, said on Thursday it would present its budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year on March 24.

The budget will support the province's vaccine distribution plan, along with providing additional resources for the health care sector and initiatives to protect the economic well-being of families, workers and employers, according to a news release. The fiscal year begins in April.

