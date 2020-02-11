US Markets

Canada's Ontario province plans C$500 mln green bond issue on Wednesday -term sheet

Ontario is planning to sell a C$500 million ($376 million) green bond issue on Wednesday, a term sheet seen by Reuters on Tuesday showed.

The issue would mature on Feb. 1, 2027, and is due to be priced at about 51 basis above the 1.50%, June 1, 2026, Canadian government bond, the term sheet showed.

Ontario Financing Authority, the agency that manages the province's debt, said on its website on Tuesday that the province intends to launch its next green bond issue in the near future, subject to market conditions, without giving details.

($1 = 1.3289 Canadian dollars)

