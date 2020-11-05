Canada's Ontario province boosts spending to address COVID-19

US Markets

Ontario, Canada's most-populous province, said on Thursday it would spend more on health and support for the economy during the coronavirus crisis, as it projected a record budget deficit for 2020-21 and additional large shortfalls over the coming years.

The province's Progressive Conservative Party government forecast a deficit of C$38.5 billion ($29.5 billion) in the current fiscal year, matching an August forecast, a budget document showed. The budget was delayed from March because of the pandemic.

($1 = 1.3046 Canadian dollars)

