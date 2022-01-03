US Markets

Canada's Ontario province announces curbs to prevent spread of Omicron 'tsunami'

Kanishka Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALEX FILIPE

Canada's Ontario province announced restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus as officials warned of a "tsunami" of new COVID-19 cases in the days and weeks ahead due to the Omicron variant.

Starting June 5, students will pivot to remote learning, the provincial government said. Retail settings, including shopping malls, will be permitted at 50% capacity while outdoor services will be limited to a number of people that can maintain 2 metres of physical distance, the province said on Monday.

