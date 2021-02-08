Canada's Ontario extends stay at home orders, to lift state of emergency

TORONTO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Canada's most populous province of Ontario said on Monday that it would extend a stay at home order across most of the province but would let an official emergency declaration expire on Tuesday.

The stay at home order lifts in three largely rural public health regions on Wednesday, but it will remain in 28 other regions until Feb. 16. Toronto, nearby Peel and York regions will continue to have stay at home until Feb. 22.

(Reporting by Allison Martell)

((allison.martell@thomsonreuters.com; +1 416 941 8196; Reuters Messaging: allison.martell.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.