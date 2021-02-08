US Markets

Canada's Ontario extends stay at home orders, to lift state of emergency

Allison Martell Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

TORONTO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Canada's most populous province of Ontario said on Monday that it would extend a stay at home order across most of the province but would let an official emergency declaration expire on Tuesday.

The stay at home order lifts in three largely rural public health regions on Wednesday, but it will remain in 28 other regions until Feb. 16. Toronto, nearby Peel and York regions will continue to have stay at home until Feb. 22.

