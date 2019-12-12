US Markets

Canada's OMERS names chief pension officer as next CEO

Uday Sampath Reuters
Canadian pension fund manager OMERS on Thursday named its Chief Pension Officer Blake Hutcheson as its next chief executive, succeeding Michael Latimer, who retires in May.

Hutcheson, a ten year veteran of the fund, takes over as OMERS looks to invest more in international markets and open offices in overseas cities, a strategy pursued by Latimer.

In March, OMERS launched a 300 million euro venture capital fund to target technology start-ups in Europe.

Latimer has spent the last six years as CEO of OMERS, or the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System. The fund's assets have risen over 50% to more than $100 billion during his tenure, OMERS said.

