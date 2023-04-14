Canada's Olymel to close Quebec hog plant, lay off 994 people

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 14 (Reuters) - Canada's Olymel, one of the country's biggest pork processors, said on Friday that it would close a hog plant in Vallee-Jonction, Quebec by late this year, laying off 994 people.

North American pork processing plants are facing high costs from inflation and elevated grain prices.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)

((rod.nickel@tr.com; Twitter: @RodNickel_Rtrs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.