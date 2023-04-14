US Markets

Canada's Olymel to close Quebec hog plant, lay off 994 people

April 14, 2023 — 10:39 am EDT

Written by Rod Nickel and Manitoba for Reuters ->

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 14 (Reuters) - Canada's Olymel, one of the country's biggest pork processors, said on Friday that it would close a hog plant in Vallee-Jonction, Quebec by late this year, laying off 994 people.

North American pork processing plants are facing high costs from inflation and elevated grain prices.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)

((rod.nickel@tr.com; Twitter: @RodNickel_Rtrs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.