Canada’s oil sands producers form alliance to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050

June 9 (Reuters) - Canadian oil sands producers said on Wednesday they would form an alliance to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from oil sands operations by 2050.

The alliance includes Canadian Natural Resources CNQ.TO, Cenovus Energy CVE.TO, Imperial Oil IMO.TO, MEG Energy MEG.TO and Suncor Energy SU.TO.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.