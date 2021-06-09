Canada's oil sands producers form alliance to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050

Adds industry background, details from release

June 9 (Reuters) - Canadian oil sands producers said on Wednesday they would form an alliance to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from their operations by 2050, as the cash-rich firms come under pressure to meet the country's goal on energy transition.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Shailesh Kuber)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.