Canada's oil sands producers form alliance to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050

June 9 (Reuters) - Canadian oil sands producers said on Wednesday they would form an alliance to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from their operations by 2050, as the cash-rich firms come under pressure to meet the country's goal on energy transition.

