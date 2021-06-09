Markets
Canada's Oil Sands Producers Alliance Aims To Achieve Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 2050

(RTTNews) - Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy, Imperial, MEG Energy and Suncor Energy announced the Oil Sands Pathways to Net Zero initiative. These companies operate about 90% of Canada's oil sands production.

Cenovus Energy noted that the goal of the alliance, working collectively with the federal and Alberta governments, is to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions from oil sands operations by 2050 to help Canada meet its climate goals, including its Paris Agreement commitments and 2050 net zero aspirations.

