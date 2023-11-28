News & Insights

US Markets

Canada's oil province Alberta unveils carbon capture and storage incentives

Credit: REUTERS/TODD KOROL

November 28, 2023 — 02:58 pm EST

Written by Nia Williams for Reuters ->

By Nia Williams

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main oil-producing province Alberta on Tuesday said it would provide a 12% grant on eligible capital costs associated with building new carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) projects to help the oil and gas sector hit decarbonization targets.

The incentive from Alberta comes on top of a federal government CCUS tax credit announced last year.

Canada, the world's fourth-largest oil producer, is aiming to cut emissions 40-45% below 2005 levels by 2030 but will struggle to hit that target without significant reductions from Alberta, the country's oil and gas heartland and highest-polluting province.

Alberta Energy Minister Brian Jean said CCUS is the "only viable option" to cut emissions of hard-to-abate industries, including oil and gas and petrochemicals.

"Not only will this technology help preserve our position as a major bitumen producer, but our whole economy will depend on CCUS for large volumes of reduced emissions reductions," Jean told a news conference.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the incentive program was expected to help attract C$35 billion ($25.80 billion) in capital investment in the province.

($1 = 1.3567 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Nia Williams Editing by Chris Reese and Aurora Ellis)

((nia.williams@thomsonreuters.com; +1 403 531 1624; Reuters Messaging: nia.williams.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.