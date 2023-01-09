US Markets
Canada's Nuvei to buy U.S. payments firm Paya in $1.3 bln deal

January 09, 2023

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Canadian fintech company Nuvei Corp NVEI.TO has agreed to buy U.S. payments technology platform Paya Holdings Inc PAYA.O in a deal valued at $1.3 billion, the companies said on Monday.

The deal will expand Nuvei's footprint in the United States as it seeks to build out its payments technology to cater to business-to-business customers.

The deal value of $9.75 per share marks a 25% premium to Paya's last close.

Paya's shares were up nearly 23% at $9.57 in premarket trading on Monday.

