Canada's Nutrien to boost potash output on strong global demand

June 7 (Reuters) - Canadian fertilizer company Nutrien Ltd NTR.TO said on Monday it expects to increase potash production by about half a million tonne in the second half of the year compared to earlier expectations, due to strong global demand.

