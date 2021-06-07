Commodities
Canada's Nutrien to boost potash output on strong global demand

Rithika Krishna Reuters
Canadian fertilizer company Nutrien Ltd said on Monday it expects to increase potash production by about half a million tonne in the second half of the year compared to earlier expectations, due to strong global demand. (Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi) ((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com;)) nL3N2NP2WB

