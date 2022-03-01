Commodities
NTR

Canada's Nutrien sees possible prolonged global fertilizer disruption from Russia invasion of Ukraine

Contributor
Rod Nickel Reuters
Published

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 1 (Reuters) - Canada’s Nutrien Ltd, the world’s biggest fertilizer producer, said on Tuesday that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could result in prolonged disruptions to the global supply of potash and nitrogen crop nutrients.

Interim Chief Executive Ken Seitz said Nutrien NTR.TO will boost potash production if it sees sustained supply problems in Russia and Belarus, the world’s second- and third-largest potash producing countries.

