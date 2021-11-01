Canada's Nutrien raises profit outlook as fertilizer demand booms

Updates with background on potash, details on results

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Canadian fertilizer company Nutrien Ltd NTR.TO on Monday raised its full-year adjusted profit outlook, encouraged by robust demand in the global crop and fertilizer markets.

Potash fertilizer prices have risen to their highest levels in more than a decade, lifted by strong prices of corn, palm oil and canola, along with potash supply concerns.

Canpotex Ltd, the export company owned by Nutrien and Mosaic Co MOS.N, has said it sold out of potash through 2021.

"Global potash prices continue to increase in all key spot markets, driven by record global demand and strong grower margins," the company said in a statement.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company increased its adjusted net earnings forecast to between $5.85 and $6.10 per share, from $4.60 to $5.10 per share earlier.

