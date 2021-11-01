Commodities
Canada's Nutrien raises annual profit outlook on fertilizer demand boost

Canadian fertilizer company Nutrien Ltd on Monday raised its full-year adjusted profit outlook, encouraged by robust demand in the global crop and fertilizer markets.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company increased its adjusted net earnings forecast to between $5.85 and $6.10 per share, from $4.60 to $5.10 per share earlier.

