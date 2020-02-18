Commodities

Canada's Nutrien posts quarterly loss on weak potash demand

Contributor
Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

Canadian fertilizer maker Nutrien Ltd reported a quarterly loss from continuing operations, hurt by weak demand for potash.

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Canadian fertilizer maker Nutrien Ltd NTR.TO reported a quarterly loss from continuing operations, hurt by weak demand for potash.

The company reported a net loss from continuing operations of $48 million, or 8 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $296 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Nutrien said it recorded charges of $128 million, primarily related to the rebranding of the Australian retail business after the Ruralco acquisition.

Sales fell 8.5% to $3.44 billion.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776; Reuters Messaging: arundhati.sarkar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

#TradeTalks: Underlying Deflationary Pressures – Commodity Review

Jill Malandrino is joined by Peter Borish, Chief Strategist at Quad Group, to discuss deflationary pressures as well as the commodity review.

Feb 7, 2020
See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular