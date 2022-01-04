Canada's Nutrien names interim CEO as top boss Schmidt steps down

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Canadian fertilizer maker Nutrien Ltd NTR.TO on Tuesday named Ken Seitz, the head of its potash unit, as its interim chief executive after top boss Mayo Schmidt stepped down after just eight months in the role.

U.S.-listed shares NTR.N of the world's largest potash producer were down as much as 1.8% at $74.75 in premarket trading.

Schmidt, who was appointed to take Nutrien's reins in April last year, has also stepped down as president and has resigned from the board, the company said.

Nutrien did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comments about the transition. Schmidt did not respond to a request for comment on LinkedIn.

Seitz joined Nutrien as executive vice president and CEO of the company's potash operations in 2019. He was previously the top boss at Canpotex, an offshore potash company.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/rithika_krishna;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.