Canada's Nutrien bumps up potash output after EU imposes sanctions on Belarus

Contributor
Rod Nickel Reuters
Published

Canadian fertilizer producer Nutrien said on Monday it would boost 2021 output of the crop nutrient potash by 500,000 tonnes, after the European Union imposed trade sanctions against Belarus.

Nutrien Ltd's NTR.TO increase takes its potash sales outlook this year to a range of 13.3 million to 13.8 million tonnes, and follows a previous 500,000 tonne production increase announced this month. The company does not disclose overall production guidance.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

