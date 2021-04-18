Commodities
Canada's Nutrien appoints Mayo Schmidt as CEO

Nutrien Ltd said on Sunday that Mayo Schmidt has been appointed as the Canadian fertilizer maker's president and chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Schmidt, who has served as chair of Nutrien's board since May 2019, succeeds Chuck Magro, who is stepping down from his management and board role at the company to pursue "new opportunities", the company said in a statement.

Magro will be available until May 16 to facilitate a transition, it added.

Russ Girling, former President and CEO of TC Energy, has been named chair of the Nutrien board.

With Magro's resignation from the board, the board decided to reduce the number of directors from 12 to 11, the company said.

