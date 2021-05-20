US Markets

Canada's new immigration path for Hong Kongers attract strong interest

Contributor
Sarah Wu Reuters
Published

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new immigration pathway for Hong Kong residents has received nearly 6,000 applicants three months since its launch, a spokesman for the country's immigration ministry said on Thursday.

By Sarah Wu

TORONTO, May 20 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new immigration pathway for Hong Kong residents has received nearly 6,000 applicants three months since its launch, a spokesman for the country's immigration ministry said on Thursday.

In November, the Canadian government said it would make it easier for Hong Kong youth to study and work in Canada in response to a new security law imposed by China on the former British colony.

Under the new visa rules, any Hong Kong resident who has graduated from a Canadian university in the past five years can apply to work for up to three years. Those with equivalent foreign credentials are also eligible.

This initiative, the first of three to target young Hong Kong residents, was launched on Feb. 8 and has received 5,727 applications as of May 18, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada press secretary Alexander Cohen said in an email.

The programme had received 503 applications in the first three weeks of the launch.

"The ties that bind Canada and Hong Kong run deep. With young Hong Kongers casting their eyes abroad, we want them to choose Canada," Cohen added.

Canada is a second home for many Hong Kong residents after their families moved to the Vancouver and Toronto areas ahead of the British handover of its former colony to China in 1997.

After obtaining Canadian citizenship, many returned to Hong Kong, which is now home to about 300,000 Canadians - one of the largest Canadian communities abroad.

As China imposed a sweeping national security law in Hong Kong last year after massive protests, residents of the city moved tens of billions of dollars across the globe to Canada, where thousands are hoping to forge a new future.

(Reporting by Sarah Wu; Editing by Richard Chang)

((denny.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +1 416 301 0464; Reuters Messaging: denny.thomas.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    21 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular