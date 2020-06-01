US Markets

Canada's new drug price rules pushed to next year

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

Canada's drug pricing agency said on Monday that new regulations aimed at lowering costs would come into force in January next year instead of next month after receiving extensive feedback on its proposed rules.

June 1 (Reuters) - Canada's drug pricing agency said on Monday that new regulations aimed at lowering costs would come into force in January next year instead of next month after receiving extensive feedback on its proposed rules.

Canada in August proposed the new regulations under patent protection despite heavy lobbying from drugmakers that stand to lose billions in revenue.

The new rules base Canadian drug prices on those from a group of countries with lower prices than the benchmark group currently used to set price ceilings and give regulators the power to review new medicines based on cost effectiveness.

The Patented Medicine Prices Review Board said on Monday it would publish a new draft of the regulations later in June, which would be followed by a 30-day written consultation period. (https://bit.ly/2Ay3Gos)

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    May 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular