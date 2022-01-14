Canada's net-zero transition-related losses could be 'sudden and large' if action delayed- officials

OTTAWA, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Canada's transition to a low-carbon economy poses important risks for some economic sectors, and mispricing these risks could expose financial institutions and investors to "sudden and large losses," the country's central bank and financial regulator said in a report on Friday.

Delaying policy action increases the overall economic impact and risks to financial stability, the Bank of Canada and the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions said.

The pilot study, which looked at climate risk scenarios over a three decade timeline, also found the economy will undergo "significant structural changes" to meet climate targets, made more difficult by Canada's large carbon-intensive sectors.

The global shift to net zero will have a "material" impact on Canada's economic growth, as demand and prices for commodities fall, leading to lower core inflation and persistently lower interest rates, they said.

Canada's two largest banks, two top life insurers along with major property insurers participated in the pilot. They assessed the credit and market risks posed to their balance sheets by the climate transition.

(Reporting by Nichola Saminather, editing by Julie Gordon; 343-961-4020)

